Reuters summary of the data:
- revised real GDP +1.1% qtr/qtr (prelim +1.3%, Reuters poll +1.4%)
- revised real GDP annualised +4.6% (prelim +5.4%, poll +5.6%)
- revised capex +0.3% qtr/qtr (prelim +0.4%, poll +0.7%)
- revised private consumption +2.4% qtr/qtr (prelim +2.7%)
- revised external demand contribution to GDP +0.2 pct point (prelim +0.2 pct point)
- revised domestic demand contribution +0.9 pct point (prelim +1.1 pct point)
Japan's economy not as strong as was initially reported for the final quarter of last year. Which was a long time ago.