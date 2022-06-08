Does not want to comment on specific FX levels

Meanwhile, BOJ governor Kuroda is out saying that a weaker yen is positive to the economy as long as the moves in the exchange rate are stable. That has been a consistent message from the central bank over the past two months at least.

In any case, all this jawboning isn't anything new and will prove to be nothing more than speedbumps on the way up for USD/JPY. From a technical perspective, the pair has little standing in the way of a push towards 135.00 next.