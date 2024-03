Closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency

If there are any excessive moves, we will not rule out any options

The warnings are definitely echoing but they really do sound like a broken record at this point. USD/JPY traders have gotten the message well earlier in the day, so there's minimal reaction to this. The pair is trading at 151.65 currently, sitting marginally higher on the day. That comes after touching 151.97 in Asia, its highest level since 1990.