Understand today's decision is aimed at making YCC more flexible

Also to make monetary easing more sustainable

Expects BOJ to conduct monetary policy appropriately

It is pretty much a rehash of what we heard from Ueda earlier. Just keep in mind that when the Japanese central bank acts on anything, it tends to already be the case that they have discussed it or already received some form of directive from the government. So, it is hardly ever the case that we will see contradictory remarks here.