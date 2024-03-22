Japan finance minister Suzuki with light intervention comments, really light on stuff. This isn't going to scare anyone:

  • BOJ’s decision to change policy could squeeze policy expenditures
  • Won't comment on forex levels
  • Important foe forex rates to move stable reflecting fundamentals
  • Watching forex moves with high sense of urgency
  • Fx rates are set by market
  • Will take appropriate steps in fiscal management
  • The possibility of FX intervention is the most difficult to comment

As a guide to more serious verbal intervention, I posted this a while back:

What you want to be listening out for is more specific, and it'll go very much like this, key phrases to be aware of:

  • we do not want to see one-sided moves in FX
  • we do not want to see excessive moves in FX
  • FX movement is not reflecting fundamentals
  • we will not tolerate speculative movement
  • The Ministry of Finance will combat excessive moves

And followed up with:

there are four stages of language before an actual intervention occurs.

  • Stage 1: Excessive and disorderly movement in exchange rates is undesirable.
  • Stage 2: We will closely monitor movements in exchange rates.
  • Stage 3: We will take determined actions if necessary.
  • Stage 4. We have just carried out an intervention (on the implementation)

Add in a little more now, this summary via HSBC:

“We will look out for words like

  • ‘sense of urgency’,
  • ‘excessive’,
  • ‘one-sided’,
  • ‘ready to act’,

coming from more speakers including Kanda or even Prime Minister [Fumio] Kishida.”

