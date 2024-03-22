Japan finance minister Suzuki with light intervention comments, really light on stuff. This isn't going to scare anyone:

BOJ’s decision to change policy could squeeze policy expenditures

Won't comment on forex levels

Important foe forex rates to move stable reflecting fundamentals

Watching forex moves with high sense of urgency

Fx rates are set by market

Will take appropriate steps in fiscal management

The possibility of FX intervention is the most difficult to comment

As a guide to more serious verbal intervention, I posted this a while back:

What you want to be listening out for is more specific, and it'll go very much like this, key phrases to be aware of:

we do not want to see one-sided moves in FX

we do not want to see excessive moves in FX

FX movement is not reflecting fundamentals

we will not tolerate speculative movement

The Ministry of Finance will combat excessive moves

And followed up with:

there are four stages of language before an actual intervention occurs.

Stage 1: Excessive and disorderly movement in exchange rates is undesirable.

Stage 2: We will closely monitor movements in exchange rates.

Stage 3: We will take determined actions if necessary.

Stage 4. We have just carried out an intervention (on the implementation)

Add in a little more now, this summary via HSBC:

“We will look out for words like

‘sense of urgency’,

‘excessive’,

‘one-sided’,

‘ready to act’,

coming from more speakers including Kanda or even Prime Minister [Fumio] Kishida.”