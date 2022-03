Japan CPI data for February

National CPI +0.9% y/y,

expected 0.3%, prior was 0.5%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.6% y/y,

expected 0.6%, prior was 0.2%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy -1.0% y/y,

The BOJ target for core inflation is 2%. The Bank has been missing this for years and looks very unlikely to even come close for at least many months to come.

The Bank of Japan policy meeting is today, previews here: