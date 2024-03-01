Japan S&P Global / Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for February 2024 has come in at 47.2

  • flash 47.2
  • prior 48.0
  • ninth straight month of contraction
  • the fastest drop since August 2020

From the report:

  • "Depressed demand in domestic and international markets continued to weigh on sector performance"
  • production and new orders, the two main subindexes of the PMI, declined at the fastest pace in a year
  • export sales have remained in contraction for two years
  • employment shrank at the steepest pace since January 2021
  • shipping delays due to disruption in the Red Sea and the impact of Japan's Noto earthquake on New Year's Day
  • price pressures remained strong on higher raw material, energy, labour, oil and transport costs. But the rate of input cost inflation eased to the lowest in seven months
