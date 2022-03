This is the big issue for the global economy over the coming quarters. It is the fact that energy prices are going to stay elevated and as supply chain and logistic problems continue to persist, all of that will lead to price spikes and at the end of the day, consumers will have to pay for it.

All of a sudden, the more optimistic outlook from the end of last year (even when factoring the short-lived omicron impact) is all but gone out the window.