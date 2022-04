Japan Producer Price Index for March.

+0.8% m/m

expected 0.9+%, prior 0.8%

+9.5% y/y

expected 9.3%, prior 9.3%

The idea with this indicator is the cost pressures faced by business will be passed along to consumers (in the CPI). This has not been happening to much of a degree at all though.

---

Producer Price Index data is published by the Bank of Japan

is a measure of prices for goods purchased by domestic corporates in Japan