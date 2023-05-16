Preliminary GDP data for Japan in January - March 2023. Big beat!
- annualised GDP +1.6% (expected +0.7%, prior +0.1%)
- real GDP +0.4% q/q (expected +0.1%, prior 0.0%) - this is the first gain in 3 quarters
- private consumption +0.6% q/q (poll: +0.4%)
- capex +0.9% q/q (poll: -0.4%)
- external demand contribution to GDP -0.3% (poll: -0.2 pct pt)
- exports -4.2% q/q, contribution to GDP in Q1 was -0.3%
- domestic demand contribution to GDP +0.7 %
- GDP deflator +2.0% y/y (this is an indicator of inflation )
more to come