Speculative moves are behind recent yen movement

Does not consider a 4% move in a span of 2 weeks as being a "mild" move

Closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency

Will not rule out any steps to respond to "disorderly" FX moves

It was evident that the barrage of verbal jawboning throughout the week wasn't working. So, this was the next step by Japanese authorities. Kanda's remarks are just a tad stronger compared to all the other warnings today. But that is only the case because it is reinforced by a meeting between the three parties noted above.