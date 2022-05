Japan trade balance for April 2022 comes in at Y bn

expected Y -1150bn, prior Y -412.4bn

Trade balance adjusted Y -1618.9

expected Y -967.4bn, prior Y -899.8bn

Exports 12.5% y/y

expected 13.8% y/y, prior 14.7%

Imports 28.2% y/y

expected 35.0% y/y, prior 31.2%

Also out were Machinery orders for March.