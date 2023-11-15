Japanese Economy Minister statement on the Q3 GDP release earlier (data is here, contraction recorded):

Risk of global slowdown pushing down Japan's economy warrants attention

Domestic demand including consumption, capex lacked strength in q3

Private consumption turned out flat due to effect of price hikes

Capex weighed by rises in materials prices and declining machinery and construction investments

Service consumption such as eating out remained in recovery

He added that concerns about the outlook for the Chinese economy need to be closely watched.