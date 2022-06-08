The Japan economic growth data for the January - March quarter was released earleir, an update to the preliminary reading back in May.

Reuters have popped up a recap of the data, flagging a worry ahead for Q2:

An increase in inventories also supported growth

That helped offset a 0.7% fall in capital spending, but could indicate lower GDP growth in the current quarter as inventory growth cools.

"Growth is likely to come in positively, but that isn't likely to lead to a wide sense of recovery," said Tsunoda, warning of the negative impact in the second quarter from China's strict coronavirus lockdowns.

