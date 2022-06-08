The Japan economic growth data for the January - March quarter was released earleir, an update to the preliminary reading back in May.
Reuters have popped up a recap of the data, flagging a worry ahead for Q2:
- An increase in inventories also supported growth
- That helped offset a 0.7% fall in capital spending, but could indicate lower GDP growth in the current quarter as inventory growth cools.
- "Growth is likely to come in positively, but that isn't likely to lead to a wide sense of recovery," said Tsunoda, warning of the negative impact in the second quarter from China's strict coronavirus lockdowns.
