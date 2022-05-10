An item in the Japanese press:
- Sushiro, Japan's leading conveyor belt sushi chain, will raise prices on its 100-yen plates after nearly four decades due to rising costs and the weak yen.
- "Because about 70% of the raw materials are imported, a weak-yen environment is harsh," Koichi Mizutome, president of Sushiro parent Food & Life Cos.
- Mizutome also cited a shortage in fishery resources and the stagnation in global logistics as factors.
- Higher transport costs contributed to the decision as well.
Inflation is stirring in Japan ... but food and energy seem to be culprits and not core inflation so much.