An item in the Japanese press:

Sushiro, Japan's leading conveyor belt sushi chain, will raise prices on its 100-yen plates after nearly four decades due to rising costs and the weak yen.

"Because about 70% of the raw materials are imported, a weak-yen environment is harsh," Koichi Mizutome, president of Sushiro parent Food & Life Cos.

Mizutome also cited a shortage in fishery resources and the stagnation in global logistics as factors.

Higher transport costs contributed to the decision as well.

Inflation is stirring in Japan ... but food and energy seem to be culprits and not core inflation so much.

