Details have slowly trickled out ahead of Kishida's announcement, adding some info now via Nikkei:

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to speak at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday

He will urge investors to "evaluate what we are doing in my country, look at the underlying strength of our economy and our plans for the future and then invest in Japan."

will seek to attract fund managers and other professionals from abroad

Kishida will pledge that the country will "decisively carry out structural reforms" to attract foreign asset managers

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida