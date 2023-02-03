Not to beat a dead horse, but the US jobs report will be released at 8:30 AM ET. The expectations are for
- nonfarm payroll 185K versus a 223K last month.
- The unemployment rate is expected to take up to 3.6% from 3.5%.
- The average hourly earnings
Read this Term are expected to rise by 0.3% for the month and 4.3% for the year.
- The average workweek is expected, 34.3 hours unchanged from last month
Later at 9:45 AM, the S&P global services PMI for the month of January will be released. The preliminary services came in at 46.6.
The ISM nonmanufacturing Index will be released at 10 AM expectations of 50.4 versus 49.2 last month. The dip below the 50 level last month was the first since the pandemic 2020.