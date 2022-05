JP Morgan uber-quant Marko Kolanovic has been a bull for a long time and is remaining one for now. Snippet comments:

We stay pro-risk, with OWs in equities and commodities and UWs in bonds and cash.

The past week’s sell-off appears overdone, and driven to a large extent by technical flows, fear, and poor market liquidity, rather than fundamental developments.

S&P update ... the concerns Kolanovic highlights have certainly had an impact ... :