Marko Kolanovic is JPM's chief global markets strategist. He says that much of the rally in U.S. stocks since the beginning of 2023 has been driven by "irrational" factors like short-covering and systematic inflows:

  • Kolanovic recommends JPM clients keep equity allocation underweight, & overweight in cash
  • stay overweight Japanese stocks

