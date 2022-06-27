JP Morgan's bullish analyst Kolanovic is ... still bullish. Comments (in brief) from his note:

it is not that we think that the world and economies are in great shape

but ...

we do not see (a recession) as base case over the next 12 months

In fact, we see global growth accelerating ... to 3.1% in the second half

and inflation declining to 4.2%

which would allow central banks to pivot and avoid producing an economic downturn

Therefore:

but just that an average investor expects an economic disaster, and if that does not materialize risky asset classes could recover most of their losses from the first half

