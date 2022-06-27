JP Morgan's bullish analyst Kolanovic is ... still bullish. Comments (in brief) from his note:
- it is not that we think that the world and economies are in great shape
but ...
- we do not see (a recession) as base case over the next 12 months
- In fact, we see global growth accelerating ... to 3.1% in the second half
- and inflation declining to 4.2%
- which would allow central banks to pivot and avoid producing an economic downturn
Therefore:
- but just that an average investor expects an economic disaster, and if that does not materialize risky asset classes could recover most of their losses from the first half
---
The S&P500 has had a bad H1: