In case you missed the earlier headlines recently:
- Goldman Sachs have taken a knife to their China GDP forecasts: 5.4% for 2023 (6.0% prior)
- ICYMI - Nomura slashes its forecast for China's 2023 GDP growth to 5.1% from 5.5%
- UBS revised down its China 2023 GDP growth forecast to 5.2%, from 5.7% previously
- HSBC slashes China 2023 GDP forecast to 5.3% from 6.3% previously
- Citi cuts its China GDP forecast for 2023 to 5.5%, from 6.1%
- S&P cuts its China GDP forecast for 2023 to 5.2% from 5.5% - expects uneven growth pace