I posted a couple of these earlier"
- ICYMI - Nomura slashes its forecast for China's 2023 GDP growth to 5.1% from 5.5%
- UBS revised down its China 2023 GDP growth forecast to 5.2%, from 5.7% previously
Goldman Sachs have jumped on board:
- China GDP growth target for 2023 cut to 5.4%, from 6.0%
- 2024 now targeted at 4.5%, from 4.6% previously
Goldman Sachs argue that the stimulus seen is insufficient to fire up a powerful enough impulse for growth.
Note that there is more stimulus in the pipeline:
But we may not get the announcement for a few more weeks yet. Sizeable fiscal support may have to wait until the Politburo meeting in July is the call from a number of prominent analysts. I'm not so sure, I've seen some info suggesting that substantial fiscal measures could be announced sooner by the State Council.