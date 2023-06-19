I posted a couple of these earlier"

Goldman Sachs have jumped on board:

Goldman Sachs argue that the stimulus seen is insufficient to fire up a powerful enough impulse for growth.

---

Note that there is more stimulus in the pipeline:

But we may not get the announcement for a few more weeks yet. Sizeable fiscal support may have to wait until the Politburo meeting in July is the call from a number of prominent analysts. I'm not so sure, I've seen some info suggesting that substantial fiscal measures could be announced sooner by the State Council.

