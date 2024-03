Gold is JPMorgan's top pick in the commodity space as they see a path to $2500 this year.

Natasha Kaneva, global head of commodities, spoke on Bloomberg TV today and laid out a path that includes a continued moderation in inflation, weakening jobs numbers and signs the Fed is cutting.

They have gold pegged as their #1 commodity this year and so far it hasn't disappointed, hitting a record $2195 on Friday. It's down $11 to $2162 today.