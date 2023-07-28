Prelim was 72.6

Prior was 64.4

Current conditions 76.6 vs 77.5 prelim (69.0 prior)

Expectations 68.3 vs 69.4 prelim (61.5 prior)

1-year inflation 3.4% vs 3.4% prelim (3.3% prior)

5-10 year inflation 3.0% vs 3.1% prelim (3.0% prior)

This indicator has little use for traders, though it still moves market. It's a measure of gasoline prices and political sentiment, from where I stand.

This is an interesting divergence with higher income consumers turning higher and lower income consumers (who have more debt and pay rent) slipping. That's about what you would expect with rates rising in a country with 30-year fixed mortgages.