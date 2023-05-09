With potential implications on the 2024 election, a jury in the civil rape trial found Donald Trump did not rape E. Jean Carol but sexually abused her.
The jury awarded:
- $2 million in compensatory damages for battery claim against Trump and $20,000 in punitive damages for battery claim.
- The jury found that Trump defamed Carol in October 2022 truth social post in which he called her allegations a con job.
- They awarded $2.7 million in damages for defamation by Trump and
- They awarded $280,000 in punitive damages for defamation by Trump
IN total the jury awarded $5M.
I am sure if it can be appealed, it will be appealed.
For what it is worth at this time, in a Washington Post/ABC news poll released on Sunday
- President Joe Biden faces low approval ratings (36%) and skepticism about his mental and physical fitness to serve in the White House
- Only 32% of respondents believe Biden has the mental sharpness to serve effectively as president, and 33% think he is physically fit to serve
- Americans view former President Donald Trump as more capable of serving physically (64%) and mentally (54%)
- In a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, 44% would vote for Trump and 38% for Biden, with 18% undecided
- Biden is also trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with 42% voting for DeSantis and 37% for Biden, and 21% undecided
- The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points