With potential implications on the 2024 election, a jury in the civil rape trial found Donald Trump did not rape E. Jean Carol but sexually abused her.

The jury awarded:

  • $2 million in compensatory damages for battery claim against Trump and $20,000 in punitive damages for battery claim.
  • The jury found that Trump defamed Carol in October 2022 truth social post in which he called her allegations a con job.
  • They awarded $2.7 million in damages for defamation by Trump and
  • They awarded $280,000 in punitive damages for defamation by Trump

IN total the jury awarded $5M.

I am sure if it can be appealed, it will be appealed.

