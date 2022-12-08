It isn't much as the NHC just released some supplementary guidelines as noted below:

#China's NHC releases guidelines on COVID antigen tests, requiring medical institutions to replenish their test kit stocks to meet 15-20% of the total population in their communities. — CN Wire (@Sino_Market) December 8, 2022

Just be wary though, that the Hong Kong and Macau governments are expected to introduce easing of Covid measures in the coming hour as well. It is expected that Hong Kong may end the outdoor mask rule and relax testing requirements. The Hang Seng is up over 3% on the day after yesterday's late fall.