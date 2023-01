Punchbowl reports that on the ongoing GOP conference call, that Kevin McCarthy and Chip Roy (a leader of the dissenters) have a deal to make McCarthy speaker.

Rumors of a deal began doing the rounds last night and include some procedural changes, a vote on term limits and other things that are more about the power dynamics within the party than policy or anything that will affect the economy.

Punchbowl also reports that dissenter Jim Jordan will be chair of the judiciary committee.