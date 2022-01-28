The calendar week starting January 31 has a number of key earnings releases which could impact the market. Some of the leading names include Alphabet, AMD, Starbucks, Exxon Mobil, PayPal, Amazon, Ford, GM.
Below is a list of the earnings and scheduled day:
Monday Jan 31
- Alibaba
Tuesday Feb 1
- Alphabet
- Electronic arts
- AMD
- Exxon Mobil
- Starbucks
- General Motors
- Gilead
- PayPal
Wednesday, February 2
- Boston Scientific
- Qualcomm
- T-Mobile
- Spotify
Thursday, February 3
- Amazon
- Activision blizzard
- Ford
- Merck and Company
- ConocoPhillips
- Honeywell
Friday, February 4
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals