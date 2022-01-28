The calendar week starting January 31 has a number of key earnings releases which could impact the market. Some of the leading names include Alphabet, AMD, Starbucks, Exxon Mobil, PayPal, Amazon, Ford, GM.

Below is a list of the earnings and scheduled day:

Monday Jan 31

Alibaba

Tuesday Feb 1

Alphabet

Electronic arts

AMD

Exxon Mobil

Starbucks

General Motors

Gilead

PayPal

Wednesday, February 2

Boston Scientific

Qualcomm

T-Mobile

Spotify

Thursday, February 3

Amazon

Activision blizzard

Ford

Merck and Company

ConocoPhillips

Honeywell

Friday, February 4

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals