The calendar week starting January 31 has a number of key earnings releases which could impact the market. Some of the leading names include Alphabet, AMD, Starbucks, Exxon Mobil, PayPal, Amazon, Ford, GM.

Below is a list of the earnings and scheduled day:

Monday Jan 31

  • Alibaba

Tuesday Feb 1

  • Alphabet
  • Electronic arts
  • AMD
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Starbucks
  • General Motors
  • Gilead
  • PayPal

Wednesday, February 2

  • Boston Scientific
  • Qualcomm
  • T-Mobile
  • Spotify

Thursday, February 3

  • Amazon
  • Activision blizzard
  • Ford
  • Merck and Company
  • ConocoPhillips
  • Honeywell

Friday, February 4

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals