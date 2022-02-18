Russia's military exercises are entirely transparent

Putin will likely be in Russia's "situation center" to oversee drills

These exercises are impossible without the president taking part, no further comment on details

Despite all the talk of pulling back military troops, I would argue that Russia will want to keep some sense of danger still present amid the whole situation. They've already made their point in the past two week or so but I'm sure Putin would like to keep his options open in case of anything.