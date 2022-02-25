Putin spoke with his counterpart in China today and here's how the Kremlin characterized it:

Putin told Xi that military operation in Ukraine was necessary to protect civilian population from genocide

Xi told Putin he respects Russia's actions, affirmed readiness for close coordination and mutual support at the United Nations

Putin and Xi said use of sanctions to achieve selfish goals of individual countries was unacceptable

Putin told Xi he could be ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine

The ruble is up 4% today as the capital flight from Russia slows, or Russia intervenes. Lost in the pre-war buildup was Putin's trip to China at the start of the Olympics. While there he signed a deal to build a gas pipeline to China.