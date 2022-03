But of course with a caveat. That being Ukraine must amend its constitution, reject claims to enter any bloc i.e. NATO, and that it must recognise Crimea as Russia as well as Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. Yup, this is pretty much the basis of talks between the two countries as well so don't expect any give from either side.

As things stand, the situation on the ground is more telling about how things are playing out.