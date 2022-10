Well, the fact that Truss is the one set to make the announcement here and not Kwarteng was a bit of a giveaway. Besides, somebody has to be the scapegoat, no?

UK bonds are rallying further with 30-year gilt yields now down 27 bps to 4.27% while GBP/USD has pushed back up to 1.1300 briefly, still down 0.3% on the day though.