Videos on the ground show a large, glowing explosion in Luhansk, which is in the separatist-held region of Ukraine.

Evidently this is a gas pipeline. Local reports said a fire broke out after a large explosion. This is certainly a bigger explosion than the car bomb earlier that sent markets spiraling.

See video here.

