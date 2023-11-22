Overnight reports of an emerging large outbreak of pneumonia in China:
- pediatric hospitals in Beijing, Liaoning are reportedly overwhelmed with sick children
- any schools have been suspended
- an alert went out on the ProMed epidemic network - they warn of an unknown “walking pneumonia” without coughing, but high fever and pulmonary nodules
- too early to project whether this could be another pandemic
Beijing and Liaoning are 800 km apart, so the outbreak is not only localized.
Let's hope all the affected get well and this thing doesn't get worse.
The Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) is a program of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID).
- an Internet service to identify unusual health events related to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and toxins affecting humans, animals and plants.
- ProMED is the largest publicly-available system conducting global reporting of infectious disease outbreaks.