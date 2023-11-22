Overnight reports of an emerging large outbreak of pneumonia in China:

pediatric hospitals in Beijing, Liaoning are reportedly overwhelmed with sick children

any schools have been suspended

an alert went out on the ProMed epidemic network - they warn of an unknown “walking pneumonia” without coughing, but high fever and pulmonary nodules

too early to project whether this could be another pandemic

Beijing and Liaoning are 800 km apart, so the outbreak is not only localized.

Let's hope all the affected get well and this thing doesn't get worse.

The Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) is a program of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID).