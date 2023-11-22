Overnight reports of an emerging large outbreak of pneumonia in China:

  • pediatric hospitals in Beijing, Liaoning are reportedly overwhelmed with sick children
  • any schools have been suspended
  • an alert went out on the ProMed epidemic network - they warn of an unknown “walking pneumonia” without coughing, but high fever and pulmonary nodules
  • too early to project whether this could be another pandemic

Beijing and Liaoning are 800 km apart, so the outbreak is not only localized.

-

Let's hope all the affected get well and this thing doesn't get worse.

The Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) is a program of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID).

  • an Internet service to identify unusual health events related to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and toxins affecting humans, animals and plants.
  • ProMED is the largest publicly-available system conducting global reporting of infectious disease outbreaks.