Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) is the largest pool of retirement savings in the world. GPIF manages and invests the Reserve Funds of the Japanese Government's Pension Plans entrusted by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The fund is likely to report a second consecutive gain of around 5.6%, mainly thanks to the weak yen boosting the value of its foreign holdings.

Yen has tumbled sharply: