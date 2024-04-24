China is taking steps to regulate the derivatives market, targeting "snowball" derivatives.

Authorities have instructed some of the largest brokerages to halt any increase in their net exposure to over-the-counter derivatives involving domestic A shares, including snowball products.

Snowballs have seen a surge in interest.

While the restrictions are said to be temporary no indication was given for an end date on curbs.

Snowball derivatives, which function similarly to exotic options, offer bond-like coupons (but much higher) if the stock index remains within a certain range, with potential returns increasing the longer the investment is held.