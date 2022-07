The New York Times has the report that Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a three-decade run. The Times cites two people with knowledge of their contractual agreement.

Ive left Apple in 2019 to start his own design firm

he left with a multiyear contract with AAPl valued at above $100 mn

Adds the NYT:

In recent weeks, with the contract coming up for renewal, the parties agreed not to extend it.

Here is the link to the Times info, may be gated.

Ive and AAPLY CEO Cook