Due on Friday is the October US jobs report:

Snippet preview via TD, who are forecasting +220K and a 3.7% jobless rate.

also forecasting wage growth to accelerate to 0.4% m/m, but to slow to 4.7% on a y/y basis

USD should trade in the direction of the data, though our above-consensus forecast is likely not enough to justify major upside pressure.

its an asymmetric reaction profile on weaker data, though we think there is some limit to the downside as CPI will be the main focus next week.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.