Broader markets are lacking direction in the first minutes following the US equity open. The S&P 500 is flat while the Nasdaq is slightly lower.
Energy is doing better while banks struggle.
Everyone is waiting for tomorrow's CPI report.
Broader markets are lacking direction in the first minutes following the US equity open. The S&P 500 is flat while the Nasdaq is slightly lower.
Energy is doing better while banks struggle.
Everyone is waiting for tomorrow's CPI report.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers