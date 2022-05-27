The dollar is lagging across the board as it looks set for back-to-back weekly losses for the first time this year.

Risk tones are more tepid with US futures little changed and bond yields also not really moving all too much. It has been a week where we see some breathing room to the run in momentum (stronger dollar, softer equities) in April and the early parts of May. The mood is likely to continue through to the weekend at least.

Next week, there will be month-end trading to contend with but just bear in mind that it is a long weekend in the US so markets may not offer up too much on Monday. The US PCE price index will be one to watch later today, so that could provide some action before the weekend break.

0800 GMT - Eurozone April M3 money supply

