US retail sales on Friday was dismal, but not that it wasn't expected. Still, there were a lot of mixed tones in the market but the sour mood early on was salvaged by dip buyers in the end.

For now, the dollar is keeping relatively steady for the most part after some decent gains at the end of last week. But a US holiday today may leave plenty more questions than answers as we get things going on the week.

If anything else, keep an eye out on things in China. Omicron has landed in Beijing and that could spark some risk aversion waves if there are worse developments to follow in the days ahead.

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 14 January

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.