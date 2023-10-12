Major currencies are little changed so far after the dollar having traded more mixed yesterday. There were some push and pull flows after the stronger US PPI data and softer Treasury auction, with equities managing to salvage gains in the end as well. But all eyes are staying on the bond market, to see if the recent retreat in yields will still continue or if we're just merely taking a breather from the bigger picture rout.

The US CPI data later today will be one to offer some clues in the aftermath, so don't expect traders and investors to take on much conviction until then. For the dollar, there are some questions to be had as it is starting to look toppish perhaps.

Given the circumstances, it should be a quieter session in Europe once again - not least with little on the agenda. UK monthly GDP is the only thing to watch out for before markets keep the spotlight on the main event later today.

0600 GMT - UK August monthly GDP data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.