The dollar is keeping steadier still so far this week, trading lightly changed on the day. USD/JPY remains the one in the spotlight with the pair now trading up to around 147.90. It seems that traders are unconvinced of a more hawkish take by the BOJ going into next week's meeting, despite early optimism on the spring wage negotiations outcome.

FX 14-03

It is definitely shaping up to be yet another placeholder session in European trading today. That considering we have a slew of US data releases coming up later. Of note, we'll get retail sales, PPI, and weekly jobless claims data to work through. As such, trading appetite might be a bit more muted until we get to that.

The lack of any major economic releases in Europe isn't going to help the mood either.

0730 GMT - Switzerland February producer and import prices
0800 GMT - Spain February final CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.