Just six weeks into her reign as Prime Minister, Liz Truss is facing an open revolt. Yesterday a sixth Conservative MP called for her ouster and the 1922 Committee will reportedly meet today regarding letters set challenging her leadership.

Polling for Conservatives is falling off a cliff and a new flip-flop on pensions is adding to the anger. Today's fracking vote and imbroglio on whether it was a confidence vote certainly didn't win any fans.

Here's ITV's Robert Peston late today.

The next big deadline is October 31, when the mini-budget will be formally released. At this rate, she might not last that long. The thing is, her leaving might be seen as bad by the FX market as a new slate of would-be Prime Ministers make unrealistic promises in a leadership contest.

All of it is scaring dip buyers away from the pound. In cable, something of a wedge has formed on the chart and it's in danger of breaking. If 1.0924 breaks, we could quickly be talking about parity again.

For now, the gilt market is helping with 10-year yields back below 4% but a stumble from the Bank of England Bank of England The Bank of England (BoE) functions as the United Kingdom's central bank and is one of the key drivers of monetary policy in Europe. As one of the world's oldest central banks and established in 1694, the BoE is owned by the British government. Its central mandate involves maintaining and targeting interest rates while using other tools to help either stimulate or contract the economy. Moreover, the BoE is responsible for producing the UK's bank notes as well as supervising key bank payment systems. The bank helps not only craft monetary and financial stability within the UK but also yields enormous influence on the country's currency, the British pound. How does the Bank of England (BoE) Affect Forex Traders? The BoE is one of the closest watched central banks by forex traders, along with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB). FX traders are regularly tuned into any updates out of the central bank given its potential to affect the pound and many other currency pairs. The Euro for example is highly correlated to the pound. Furthermore, the bank also has at its disposal a variety of monetary policy tools that are capable of impacting the pound. One of the most common of these historically has been quantitative easing (QE), among others, which can increase or decrease the value of the pound. Beyond FX, the BoE helps address domestic inflation, tinkering interest rates to stimulate the economy. Many investors are cognizant of the BoE interest rate as this measure is instrumental for a variety of economic barometers. Read this Term in November could break the market again.