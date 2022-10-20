Liz Truss questions

Just six weeks into her reign as Prime Minister, Liz Truss is facing an open revolt. Yesterday a sixth Conservative MP called for her ouster and the 1922 Committee will reportedly meet today regarding letters set challenging her leadership.

Polling for Conservatives is falling off a cliff and a new flip-flop on pensions is adding to the anger. Today's fracking vote and imbroglio on whether it was a confidence vote certainly didn't win any fans.

Here's ITV's Robert Peston late today.

peston

The next big deadline is October 31, when the mini-budget will be formally released. At this rate, she might not last that long. The thing is, her leaving might be seen as bad by the FX market as a new slate of would-be Prime Ministers make unrealistic promises in a leadership contest.

All of it is scaring dip buyers away from the pound. In cable, something of a wedge has formed on the chart and it's in danger of breaking. If 1.0924 breaks, we could quickly be talking about parity again.

GBPUSD 1 day

For now, the gilt market is helping with 10-year yields back below 4% but a stumble from the Bank of England in November could break the market again.