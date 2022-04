Macron 26%

Le Pen 24%

Melenchon 17%

Pecresse 9%

Zemmour 9%

It's highly likely that Macron and Le Pen will be heading to the April 24 run-off. A poll of the runoff currently has him at 52-53%. The vote will be a significant risk for the euro as Le Pen has some momentum after softening her image.