The changes are light among major currencies with the ranges for the day keeping rather narrow for the most part.

Cable is up slightly to 1.3550 as buyers lean on the 200-hour moving average @ 1.3529 but any gains are also still more limited closer to 1.3600, so there's that. Meanwhile, EUR/USD continues to flirt in and around its 100-day moving average @ 1.1416 so there isn't much indicative direction there either for the time being.

AUD/USD is trading at around two-week highs but gains are likely to keep below 0.7200 until there is some added conviction to push past that after the key risk event later today.

It's all on the US CPI data release so there isn't much else to gather from price action for now.