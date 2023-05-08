The major European indices are closing the session mostly higher:

German DAX fell -0.05%

France's CAC rose 0.11%

Spain's Ibex rose 0.70%

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.22%

The UK markets were closed today in celebration of the coronation of King Charles.

As European traders look to exit, a snapshot of the markets shows:

Dow industrial average -71 points or 0.21% at 33603.50

S&P index -1.10 points or -0.02% at 4135.30

NASDAQ index -15.56 points or -0.13% at 12219.71

2 year yield 3.968% +4.6 basis points

10 year yield 3.495% +5.0 basis points

30 year yield 3.817% +5.5 basis points

crude oil is up $1.78 or 2.48% at $73.11

Gold is now up $11.50 or 0.57% at $2027.36

Bitcoin is drifting a lower at $27,886

In the Forex market, the USD is still lower but marginally higher vs some currencies vs the US session open. The NZD remains the weakest and the GBP is now the weakest - taking over from the JPY at the start of the US session.