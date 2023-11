The major European indices are starting the week off with the declines. The German, France, UK markets all fell around -0.4%. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX -0.39%

France CAC -0.37%

UK FTSE 100 -0.37%

Spain Ibex -0.03%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.25%

As European traders look to exit, the JPY is the strongest while the EUR is the weakest.