The major European indices are closing with mixed results:
- German DAX, -0.03%
- France CAC, +0.04%
- UK FTSE 100, -0.20%
- Spain's Ibex, +1.02%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.57%
For the trading week, major indices moved higher led by Spain's Ibex.:
- German DAX, +0.69%. The index did reach a new all-time high at 18039.05 before rotating lower
- France CAC, +1.7%. Like the German DAX, the index traded to a new all-time high at 8218.07
- UK FTSE 100. +0.88%
- Spain's Ibex, +2.84%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.65%
As London/European traders head for the exits, US stocks are trading at session lows and all three major indices are now in negative territory:
- Dow industrial average -280 points or -0.72% at 38627.36
- S&P index -45 points or -0.88% at 5105
- NASDAQ index -200 points or -1.22% at 15927.
In the US debt market, yields are mostly higher, especially in the shorter end:
- 2-year yield 4.71%, +3.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.323%, +3.0 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.308%, +1.0 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.435%, -0.7 basis points.
The USD has moved higher in the US session today. The EUR is the strongest followed by the USD. The NZD is the biggest decliner today.
- Bitcoin has had a volatile day with a new all-time high at $73,794. The low today reached $65,569.
- Crude oil is near unchanged at $81.21 after trading as high as $81.45 and as low as $80.49.
- Gold is down about -$3.00 or -0.14% at $2158.85