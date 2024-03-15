The major European indices are closing with mixed results:

German DAX, -0.03%

France CAC, +0.04%

UK FTSE 100, -0.20%

Spain's Ibex, +1.02%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.57%

For the trading week, major indices moved higher led by Spain's Ibex.:

German DAX, +0.69%. The index did reach a new all-time high at 18039.05 before rotating lower

France CAC, +1.7%. Like the German DAX, the index traded to a new all-time high at 8218.07

UK FTSE 100. +0.88%

Spain's Ibex, +2.84%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.65%

As London/European traders head for the exits, US stocks are trading at session lows and all three major indices are now in negative territory:

Dow industrial average -280 points or -0.72% at 38627.36

S&P index -45 points or -0.88% at 5105

NASDAQ index -200 points or -1.22% at 15927.

In the US debt market, yields are mostly higher, especially in the shorter end:

2-year yield 4.71%, +3.0 basis points

5-year yield 4.323%, +3.0 basis points

10-year yield 4.308%, +1.0 basis points

30-year yield 4.435%, -0.7 basis points.

The USD has moved higher in the US session today. The EUR is the strongest followed by the USD. The NZD is the biggest decliner today.