The majors US stock indices are closing higher. The Dow industrial average is up for the 11th consecutive day and was the biggest gainer of the major indices. The NASDAQ index was the laggard.

A snapshot of the market shows:

Dow industrial average rose 183.3 points or 0.52% at 35411.25

S&P index rose 18.30 points or 0.40% at 4554.65

NASDAQ index rose 26.05 points or 0.19% at 14058.86

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 5.422 points or 0.28% at 1965.67.

Tomorrow, earnings start to heat up with Microsoft and Alphabet reporting after the close. Click here to see the list of the major releases this week.